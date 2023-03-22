Yankton High School Artists Compete In State Contest

Students from Yankton High School competed in the ninth annual SDHSAA State Art Competition in Rapid City, March 17-18, at the Monument Civic Center. Yankton’s team performed well, tied for seventh place overall, with senior Anna Christensen placing second in the Crafts category.
Members of the 2023 YHS Art Team are Senior Anna Christensen (Crafts & Culture Art), Senior Elle Feser (Drawing Colored, Printmaking, & Graphic Design), Senior Grace Behrns (Mixed Media), Senior Hallie Randall-Davidson (Art Wars), Senior CJ Van Gerpen (Art Wars & Photography), Junior Aliza Doby (Painting Acrylic), Junior Kierra Kosters (Watercolor), Junior Alexis Klimek (Sculpture), Sophomore Kaylee Goeden (Functional Ceramics), and Sophomore Parker Kisch (Drawing). The students were coached by YHS Art Teachers, Justin Brunick and Matthew Alter.
