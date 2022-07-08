The Yankton Regional Aviation Association (YRAA) announces the opening for applications for two Pilot Training Scholarships.
The YRAA Pilot Training Scholarship is for $750 and was established in 2005. It is one way the YRAA promotes general aviation in southeastern South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska.
Past winners have come from Beresford, Bloomfield, Creighton, Crofton, Elk Point, Hartington, Laurel, Vermillion, Wynot, and Yankton. The YRAA has 93 members from towns in South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.
The Bud Becker Memorial Flight Training Scholarship is for $1,000 and was established in 2014 by the Becker Family in memory of Roman “Bud” Becker of Hartington. The scholarship is one method the Becker Family is using to carry on Bud’s legacy by promoting general aviation. Bud soloed on his 16th birthday, earned his private pilot certificate on his 17th birthday, received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award on April 26, 2013, after having flown 70 years, and “went west” on July 28, 2013, at age 87. Hartington Airport was renamed “Bud Becker Field” on Aug.23, 2009, in his honor. Bud was a man who had a lifelong passion for aviation, an enduring commitment to his hometown and the airport he worked tirelessly to develop, and immense pride and love for his nine children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Past winners of the scholarship came from Beresford, Creighton, Hartington, Wynot, and Yankton.
The YRAA and Becker scholarships will be given a “wannabe student” pilot or student pilot. The deadline for submitting applications for the scholarships is Aug. 1. Applications can be requested from Steve Hamilton, 303 Golf Lane, Yankton, SD 57078-1727; or email skyhawk43v@gmail.com or call 605-665-8448.
