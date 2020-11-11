Patriots Plaza Unfurled At USD

VERMILLION — In his effort to honor the United States and its veterans, Krisztian Fasi literally ran an idea up a flagpole to see if anyone would salute it.
In 2015, the U.S. Navy veteran was attending the University of South Dakota as a nursing student. He noted the Vermillion campus didn’t contain a prominent place for displaying a U.S. flag.
Fasi later learned USD formerly had a flag in the center of campus where the Muenster University Center now stood. However, a flag wasn’t included in the final design for the new student center.
In a simple move, Fasi drew attention to the need for a U.S. flag on campus. Ultimately, his action helped lead to the new Patriots Plaza on the USD campus which was dedicated Wednesday — Veterans Day.
During the dedication program, USD President Sheila Gestring described Fasi’s patriotic display wherever he went.
“You may have seen Krisztian walking around campus. It was very difficult to miss him,” the president said. “He had taken it upon himself to carry a 4-foot-long flag pole and fly a flag on his backpack every time he stepped on the USD campus. He wanted to raise $5,000 for a new flagpole to honor the American flag.”
Fasi later learned an effort was already under way to honor USD veterans and to mark the ROTC program’s centennial on campus. The initial effort was spearheaded by USD business professor Greg Huckabee, USD alumnus and Vietnam-era veteran Gary Conradi of Sioux Falls, USD and ROTC alumnus John Holter, and former USD Foundation President Ted Muenster.
With the four men’s leadership, Fasi’s simple desire grew into the $200,000 Patriot Plaza project.
“Dreams grow quickly at USD,” Gestring said.
PLAZA FEATURES
The plaza features a large, horseshoe-shaped walkway circling its concrete center. A flagpole displays both the American flag and the POW/MIA flag. The central display is flanked by two poles, one flying the South Dakota flag and the other flying the USD flag.
The Patriots Plaza features busts of three USD alumni who are Congressional Medal of Honor recipients: Capt. Joe Foss (Class of 1939), Capt. Arlo L. Olson (1940) and Col. George “Bud” Day (1949). The project features a separate inset display for each of the three honorees. A sponsored wall includes names of individual veterans.
Gestring listed parties who played major roles in organizing and funding the plaza. In addition, she recognized the century-long ROTC program, including those soldiers attending Wednesday’s program. In addition, she described USD as home to the W.O. Farber Center for Civic Leadership. The campus also hosts the annual South Dakota Girls State program for citizenship training of high school students.
“For years, the program of Girls State was led and championed by Cheryl Hovorka (a USD political science department employee from Yankton), who passed away unexpectedly last December. Cheryl was recognized for her work with veterans, Girls State and developing the vision for the Patriots Plaza,” Gestring said.
“We continue to be inspired by Cheryl’s love and passion for her country and how excited she would have been today to see the culmination of years of hard work.”
Gestring then led the audience for a moment of silence in Hovorka’s memory.
As she continued her remarks, Gestring described the Patriots Plaza as honoring democracy, the First Amendment and the rule of law. “The dream of the Patriots Plaza is not only as a tribute to our heroes of the past but also for the heroes of the future,” she said.
POLITICAL GRIDLOCK
During Wednesday’s program, Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) spoke of the plaza’s role in recognizing veterans at all times. Johnson, a 1999 USD graduate, recently won another two-year term as the state’s lone U.S. House member.
Johnson quoted military leaders’ tributes for those who have served under their command.
But as the nation comes off a highly divisive election, Johnson said politicians use similar military terms reflecting the bunker mentality of Washington. In today’s heated partisan times, politicians have taken on the same combative language for themselves.
However, those politicians can’t compare to the souls who bravely serve in the military and often give their very lives for their country, Johnson said.
The Patriots Plaza provides a continual reminder of true courage and honor of USD alumni who serve in the military. Using the school’s Coyote mascot, he referred to those veterans as “the greatest ’Yotes who have walked this (campus) ground.”
Foss, the Congressional Medal of Honor winner, not only forgave but also befriended a Japanese pilot who sought to kill him and other Americans during World War II, Johnson said.
“What an absolute modeling of good behavior for all of us,” Johnson said.
“There are many reasons for us to celebrate and honor Veterans Day, but for me, one of them is the opportunity to acknowledge those incredible characteristics,” the congressman added.
Patriots Plaza not only honors those from the past but also inspires those of the future, Johnson said. “Who walks this ground in decades to come, this (plaza) will call to them,” he said.
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) could not attend Wednesday’s ceremony, but Thune aide Ben Ready presented remarks on the senator’s behalf. Gestring also recognized Lt. Col. Bob DeJong from the staff of Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.).
SHOWING LEADERSHIP
During the program, Lt. Col. Daniel Sundberg noted the impact of the campus ROTC program. He chairs the USD military science department and served as a member of the Patriots Plaza steering committee.
“In the 101 years (of existence), the ROTC has been a glue for the University of South Dakota. Together, we have produced 2,024 officers on this campus – 2,024 young men and women who have made the most consequential decision of their lives. They took the oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” he said.
“Each of them chose freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, to leave what is one of the safest places in the world — South Dakota — and willingly deploy any place in the world to protect our way of life.”
Their USD liberal arts education trained them well for their military careers and other complex challenges, Sundberg said. “They earned their way, paid their dues and rose on their own merits,” he added.
He offered examples of USD graduates who ascended to high ranks in the military and U.S. Defense Department. They included a foreign student who had assisted the U.S. effort in his homeland as part of the Global War On Terror (GWOT). That student later became an American citizen and served in the U.S. armed forces.
“An immigrant who gets the opportunity to serve our country — it doesn’t get more American than that,” Sundberg said.
The final speaker, USD Vice President Kurt Hackemer, described the school’s military tradition as pre-dating even the ROTC program. The school’s alumni have served the U.S. in a number of wars and conflicts around the globe, wherever they have been called to duty.
Hackemer told the story of Frederick Burton, who graduated from Platte High School and arrived at USD during World War II. Burton felt he couldn’t “stay on the sidelines” and joined the military as part of the effort to defeat German dictator Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.
Ultimately, Burton wrote home that he was prepared to give his life in battle. A short time later, he died in combat from German gunfire.
Patriots Plaza and other USD memorials show veterans are real people with names who served — and often died for — their country, Hackemer said. He urged the audience to seek out plaques and other sites to study those names and reflect on those lives.
“That simple act takes the abstract concept of service and makes (these veterans) personal and real,” he said. “These aren’t just ideals. They are people, and they aren’t just people, they’re Coyotes.
“Let’s not forget that, especially on Veterans Day.”
