William O’Donnell has been named the new warden at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp (FPC). He will assume his new duties on June 18.
O’Donnell began his career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1995 at FCC Lompoc, California. He transferred to FCI Phoenix in 2001. In 2011, he was promoted to assistant food service administrator at FCI McKean, Pennsylvania, and then promoted to food service administrator at FCI Loretto, Pennsylvania, in 2013.
