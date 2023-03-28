Finalists Announced In USD Business School Dean Search
wolterke - stock.adobe.com

VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota has identified four finalists in its national search for the next dean of the USD Beacom School of Business.

The national search, which began in January, was conducted by a committee that includes Beacom School of Business students, faculty and staff, as well as leadership from across the Vermillion and Sioux Falls campuses and a member of the South Dakota business community. The committee was chaired by Bruce Kelley, Ph.D., dean of the USD College of Fine Arts.

