A New COVID Tool

Yankton civic leaders are launching a campaign to remind residents to do their part to keep the city open and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former City Commissioner Dan Specht and Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) CEO Nancy Wenande are helping to spearhead the Together We Can campaign.
“Together We Can is simply an effort to mainly motivate and educate people on the importance of following CDC guidelines that have been set forth that are well known,” Specht said.
Wenande said the campaign has a number of goals over the coming months.
“This campaign is going to last as long as it needs to,” Wenande said. “Our four focus areas for this campaign are to do what we can to keep our kids in school; to do what we can to keep our businesses open; to do what we can to support our healthcare community; and do what we can to help reduce fear, anxiety and depression in the community.”
She said a number of people are experiencing “COVID Fatigue.”
To accomplish its goals, Wenande said the campaign will use a mixed-media message disseminated through social media, print marketing, radio support and even word of mouth.
At this point, COVID has dominated the headlines for nearly nine months with exasperated scientists and medical professionals issuing the same advice on masking, social distancing and hygiene in that time.
Wenande said Together We Can is distinct in that it focuses on what community members can do.
“There’s a misperception about what we’re doing for education,” she said. “We are trying to educate the community on how they can do just a little bit more. We have the individual and business pledge that’s available for people to sign. … They can pledge their support to keeping our community safe.”
As of press time Monday, 12 businesses and organizations had signed up on the pledge website and 22 individuals had signed the pledge.
She said the campaign’s organizers are leaving some of the other elements of pandemic education to the professionals.
“We’re not focusing on educating on CDC guidelines,” she said. “You can go to the CDC’s website. You can go to South Dakota Health’s website. We really just want to focus on what we can do to have an impact on those four key areas.”
Specht said a fluid committee made up of figures from the medical community, education and business community is being set up to oversee the effort.
While a number of promising vaccine candidates have emerged in recent weeks, Wenande said it’s too early to tell if the Together We Can campaign will pivot to also advocate for people to get the vaccinations as they become available in the area.
“It’s a little early for us to take that stance, but if that’s what is necessary to keep our community healthy, that’s potentially a role we could play,” she said. “It’s really hard to make a statement because we don’t know what that’s going to look like in our community as far as distribution — how quickly that’s going to happen and who’s going to have access to it.”
Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson said he is hopeful for the campaign’s success.
“The pandemic has had a huge impact on everyone. It’s changed the way we live our daily lives,” he said. “It’s changed our relationships. It’s caused us all to make sacrifices. That stress has translated to the community and the different ways we’ve reacted to the pandemic. The ‘Together We Can’ campaign is a tool for us to build — and probably do some rebuilding — of the community spirit that will get us through the end of this as we wait for vaccines to become available. Whether it’s encouraging each other to follow CDC or take a safe vaccine — or whatever else we might need to rally around in the coming months — this campaign will help remind us that it’s only by working together that we can get through it. It’s going to be an important message and an important tool.”
For more information on the Together We Can campaign, visit https://yanktonsd.com/pledge.
