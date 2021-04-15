Ag Officials: Drought May Affect Crop Decisions

The long-range weather outlook for the region calls for continued drought conditions, which will affect planting and crop activity, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) official said.
Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub, spoke during Thursday’s monthly climate and drought summary and outlook. He formerly served as South Dakota state climatologist.
“We’re often talking flooding this time of year, but there isn’t much to talk about this year,” he said, noting the ongoing dry conditions after the major flood conditions of 2019.
The U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday, showed the continued dry conditions throughout the Yankton region.
In southeast South Dakota, Charles Mix and Bon Homme counties were rated abnormally dry; Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Yankton and Clay counties were listed as moderate drought; and Lincoln and Union counties were listed as severe drought.
In northeast Nebraska, the north-central and northeast tiers — including Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties — were listed as abnormally dry.
For now, the northern plains are entering a critical time in terms of moisture, Todey said.
“Typically, April, May and June are the wettest times of the year in the plains area. July and August are the least,” he said. “Essentially, parts of the Dakotas and further east have more chances for precipitation as the growing season goes on.”
The yields will likely be affected without adequate moisture, Todey said. However, the timing of rains plays a key factor, particularly for corn, he noted.
“Even if we have below average rainfall as we go along, if you have rainfall at appropriate times and a crop with a good root system, you’re able … to survive and do OK,” he said.
Unlike corn, soybeans don’t have that same critical time period for needing rain, he added.
Entering the planting season, Todey described the northern plains as experiencing two greatly different conditions. Nebraska recorded its second wettest March on record, while North Dakota marked its second driest March.
South Dakota fell between the two extremes, with the west remaining drier while the east recording more precipitation, Todey said.
“There has been some improvement in eastern South Dakota,” he said. “(The weather) has teased them a little bit by giving them a little bit of precipitation.”
Looking ahead, the coming weeks look to remain cool, Todey said.
The forecast for the rest of April calls for the presence of a dry, cold Canadian front, Todey said.
“When it comes to above-average temperatures, we may have to wait until we get to the end of the month or first of May,” he said, adding the system contains little precipitation.
Some farmers have started their planting, but most are waiting for the soil to warm up before hitting the fields, he said.
“I think, once the weather warms up again, the ag activity will resume rather quickly,” he said.
The northern plains could really use precipitation, Todey said. One report from North Dakota noted little or no moisture 6-8 feet into the ground.
“As far as topsoil moisture, the numbers are pretty sobering in some of those areas,” he added.
As a result, producers may find themselves adjusting their planting and crop decisions, according to agronomy field specialist David Karki with the South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension.
“In spite of technological advances, weather factors still play a major role in crop production, especially precipitation,” he said in a press release. “The current U.S. Drought Monitor shows that all of South Dakota is under abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions. (If it) continues, cropping decisions may need to be adjusted for the upcoming growing season.”
The dry conditions show no sign of subsiding this crop season, Karki said.
“The current drought stress in South Dakota is more pronounced than we have seen in last few years,” he said. “Even though the crop producers with established irrigation systems are usually able to manage crop water needs more effectively, some agronomic considerations may prevent the situation from getting worse for producers under dryland management systems.”
The “Bermuda high,” a high pressure system located over the Atlantic Ocean, moves moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico and can affect the north-central part of the United States, Todey said. The western plains remain drier because the system can’t push the moisture there.
For June-August, the outlook calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation on the northern plains, Todey said. Even with a decent amount of precipitation, the crops can transpire — or lose moisture — during hot weather, he added.
At this point, the central plains are apparently transitioning out of a La Nina weather pattern coming off the Pacific Ocean, he said. During the summer, the La Nina will likely be neutral with little or no impact. If the La Nina resurges, it will likely occur during the October-January time frame.
Even with periodic plentiful rains, the plains will require a great deal of moisture to overcome the current dry conditions, Todey said.
“Droughts like these don’t shift overnight. They aren’t solved overnight. They need multiple events,” he said.
“(Dry areas) have been teased with major precipitation around and over their area, but we haven’t had the big event.”
