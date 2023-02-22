CASES DISPOSED:
JAN. 28-FEB. 3, 2023
Wesley Michael Hyden, Rapid City; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II, $521.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years, 3 years suspended, credit of 150 days; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment.
Delray Geuther, 406 Picotte Street, Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,166.50; License revoked for 1 year; 20 day jail sentence; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence -1st offense; Punishment enhanced by part II information; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Kyle Alan Gross, Iroquois; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Connor Joseph McConnell, Viborg; Overdriving road conditions; $132.50.
Patricia Belle Pommerville, Lesterville; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Tammy Lei Johnson, RR1 Box 256 #B, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
David Gilitos, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Tara Sarathna Grantham, 1712 Walnut St, Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Robert Richard Rauscher, 1010 Pennsylvania St, Apt. 1, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $200; License suspended 30 days.
Chase Gust, Centerville; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $396.50; 30 day jail sentence, 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Allurah Destiny Sasse, Tabor; Careless driving; $226.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jesse Taylor Giblin, 2200 Douglas, Lot 49, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; 81 day jail sentence, 1 day credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
John Russo, Meadowlakes, Tex.; Reckless driving; $486.50; 30 day jail sentence, 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Robert Richard Rauscher, 1010 Pennsylvania St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Fleeing from officer on foot; $150.
Valencia Rene Hernandez, 905 Douglas Ave., Apt. 7, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50 ($64 suspended); No driver’s license; $132.50 ($54 suspended).
Tiffany L. Elliott, Sioux Falls; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended 30 days; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Adrian Lawrence Brewer, 2800 Broadway, Lot 7, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years, 5 years suspended; 3 years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Bradley Murphy, 197 Kniest Ave., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Madison Rose Gutzmann, 2610 Abbott Dr., Yankton; Left turning vehicle failing to yield right of way; $132.50.
Amy Louise Schultz, Scotland; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kathy Fitzgerald, 804 Hillcrest Grand Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Deanna Foolbull, 1200 W. 30th #101, Yankton; Carry dangling object between driver and windshield; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $250; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Randy Les Webert, 905 W. 12th St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $445.48; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Terry Norman Jones, 178 Mickelson Dr., Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Tiffany L. Elliott, Sioux Falls; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Rear lamps required; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Chad Curtis Cooper, Springfield; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Stephen McCarthy Hall, Vermillion; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Belys Martinez, 1305 W. 8th St., Apt. 3, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Timothy George Goeden, 903 E. 16th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Connie Husman, 127 Woodcreek Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Paige Jo Martin Tille, Sioux Falls; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Clarence Ramsdell, 109 Nome St., Yankton; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jaden Nicole Beltz, 3019 Mary St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $616.50; Jail sentence of 73 days suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Megan Renee Millage, 1600 Walnut St., Yankton; Driving under influence – 4th offense; $1,003.50; License revoked for two years; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information.
Gustavo Mendoza, Bridgewater; Overweight on axle; $1,212.50.
Raul Trigo, Melrose, Minn.; Overweight on axle; $281.50.
Christopher Charles Frick, 31033 434th Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jocelyn Rose Grosz, Scotland; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Frank Lloyd Jandreau III, Vermillion; Simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Cynthia Barnes, Stickney; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Paige Jo Martin Tille, Sioux Falls; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Brook Matthews, 1501 ½ Pearl St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Patrick Allan Ernster, 104 Gregg St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Madison Suzanne Henseler, 607 E. 16th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Walter De Malas, 2403 W. City Limits Road, Apt. 322, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Yadira Cabrera Rodriguez, 2403 W. City Limits Road, Apt. 322, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days or less.
Frank L. Jandreau III, Vermillion; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Hunter Tao Techemang, Homeless, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Brian Beach, Gayville; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Lucas Richard Gaukel, 1200 W. 30th St. #103, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Paige Jo Martin Tille, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Daniel Aaron Bahr, 123 Gregg Road, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $222.95; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Camille Marie McKelvey, Roswell, N.M.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Anabell Carolee Johnson, 413 Linn St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $366.50; Jail sentence of 15 days with 5 days credit; Three years probation; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Logan Thomas Brown, Vermillion; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
