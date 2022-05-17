To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone

Up to the day of her tragic storm-related death last week, Annie Lanning always looked for ways to help others feel safe and become their best selves.
A Yankton native, she helped those battling cancer find brighter days. In her final Facebook posts, she spoke of her work with the Transformation Project providing a safe place for marginalized students.
And she made people laugh with her special humor, wrapped with love and tinged with good-natured sarcasm.
Lanning, 43, lost her life during last Thursday’s derecho which devastated Sioux Falls. She had worked for the Sioux Falls school district, most recently as an English teacher at Lincoln High School.
Lanning’s roots remained deep with her Yankton hometown. She graduated from Yankton High School and Mount Marty College (now Mount Marty University), and she student-taught at YHS.
Retired YHS teacher Paul Harens said Lanning offered a secure place for her students and others who needed reassurance.
“Annie was a light for many people, her family, her students and society,” he said. “One of her last (Facebook) posts was for LGBTQ+ students to consider her space a space to be safe in. That was Annie Lanning -- a great mother, wife, daughter, sister and so much more to her family and friends.”
While both shocking and devastating, Lanning’s death also allowed friends to share their special stories about the woman.
For fellow Yankton native Becca Parish, Lanning carried both tremendous wit and literary intelligence, as shown during a Sioux Falls bookstore visit.
A few years ago, Parish joined Lanning’s meditation group. During one meditation session, Parish felt unexplainedly sick, which led to a crucial diagnosis.
“I felt a message telling me my body had breast cancer,” she said. “Annie indirectly helped me find my cancer by introducing me to meditation.”
Lanning aways found time for others, and her cover photo on Facebook – a multi-colored heart surrounded by “Safe Space, All Are Welcome Here” – reflected her unconditional love without judgement, Parish said.
Lanning extended that same love when Parish was diagnosed with cancer.
“Annie would check in on me. She’d ask, ‘How can I help?’” Parish said. “I never took her up on the offer. I think just hearing her care and concern was enough.”
YHS English teacher Amy Miner found Lanning deeply and genuinely connected with people. Lanning student-taught under another YHS English teacher, the late Dick Anderson, and the two delighted in sharing clever puns and their takes on great literature, Miner said.
On an intensely personal level, Miner recalled the night she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004. Lanning was at the same yoga class as Miner’s mother, Celia, when she received the news of Amy’s diagnosis.
“As my mom hurriedly packed up to get home to comfort me, Annie gave her the Livestrong bracelet she was wearing,” Amy said. “I wore it for years and I still have it. Such a small gesture but a perfect example of Annie finding any and every way to let a person know she was there and she loved you. She was just so quietly extraordinary.”
When Celia was diagnosed with recurrent breast cancer in 2020, Amy started a group called Team Celia, and Lanning was the first to join.
Lanning also encouraged Amy Miner during the latter’s time on the Yankton City Commission, offering words of support. “But Annie also dropped in randomly to let me know I had been in one of her dreams and she didn’t really like the outfit I had chosen,” Miner said jokingly.
For Yankton native Becky Lefdal, Lanning was destined to advocate for the marginalized, the underprivileged and the outsiders. “Never intending to make anyone feel ‘less than,’ Annie had a way of creating conversations that centered on common ground,” Lefdal said of her friend.
While attending YHS, Lanning’s work on the Woksape student newspaper provided a life-changing experience under Anderson’s guidance and inspiration, Lefdal said.
“Annie’s talent as a writer blossomed,” she said. “She gained confidence in her voice, both written and spoken.”
Lanning and Lefdal didn’t plan it, but both pursued degrees in English and secondary education at the University of South Dakota and then transferred to Mount Marty.
Lefdal found herself supported and bolstered whenever receiving one of Lanning’s texts containing the same three words: “How are you?”
“No fanfare, no pressure to respond,” Lefdal said. “Her simple way of checking in, taking care of the people she loved, living out her mission.”
As a teacher, Lanning passionately advocated for students who weren’t successful in the traditional sense. “More specifically, the students who flat-out struggled. Annie worked tirelessly to ensure they, too, felt seen and loved,” Lefdal said.
Lefdal thought of her friend as “my Annie,” but the number of social media tributes during the past week showed others felt the same way about Lanning.
Melanie (Hunhoff) Lupo, another Yankton native, found herself sharing “I love Annie” stories with people she didn’t even realize knew the woman. Lanning was fiercely loyal to her friends and was there at the exact moments she was needed, Lupo said.
“Annie gave exceptional advice. I have relied on her words of wisdom more times than I can count,” Lupo said. “And I know I’m not alone. I’m not sure I could have navigated my grief following my mother’s death a couple years ago without her.”
Lanning was passionate about teaching, working with students after school to make sure they graduated, Lupo said. “But nothing can match her love for her son, Finn. The joy he brought her -- it was a truly amazing thing to see,” she said.
Nathan Johnson met Lanning at Mount Marty, where they were both English majors and worked on the Moderator campus newspaper. They both loved literature, creating a powerful bond.
“Whether we were scrambling to meet a deadline or she was trying to convince me to watch ‘Sex in the City,’ we always had fun,” he said. “I was lucky to have such a kind, intelligent friend to turn to in those formative years when we were both finding our paths in life.”
Whenever she saw it in a person, Lanning cultivated a talent or interest using a method fitting that individual, Johnson said. He believes his friend’s determination to bring out the best in others arose from her own experiences growing up in Yankton.
In the days since her death, Johnson said he has read her students’ remembrances confirming what he had known: she was a great teacher but also a tremendous human being.
She was “that teacher” who students saw they could talk with about problems and who motivated them when they didn’t think it was possible, Johnson said.
“And she was ‘that teacher’ who they will remember for a lifetime as one who made a deep, genuine impact on their lives,” he added.
With her heart-shaped Facebook graphic carrying her final message, Lanning invited others to “keep holding space for those who need it most.”
For Johnson, it summed up his friend of 25 years.
“For that and so much more, I will be forever grateful to Annie,” he said
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.