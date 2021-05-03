PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Tourism is partnering with the U.S. Travel Association and industry partners across the state to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), May 2-8.
NTTW recognizes the “Power of Travel” and the industry’s role in bringing back vibrant communities, powering our state’s economy, restoring the U.S. economy, rebuilding our workforce, and reconnecting America.
“National Travel and Tourism Week is a time to appreciate the role tourism plays in South Dakota’s economy,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “Over the past year we have been reminded just how vital tourism is to South Dakota. It boosts our economy, provides employment for our people, and connects communities in a way no other industry can.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the tourism industry in other states, South Dakota fared much better. The state welcomed 12.6 million visitors that resulted in $3.4 billion in visitor spending. Visitors generated $276 million in taxes, which provided $780 in tax savings for every household in South Dakota.
Throughout NTTW, South Dakota landmarks will be lit red, the official color of NTTW, to show support for the tourism industry. Landmarks lit red will include the Arc of Dreams and Falls Park in Sioux Falls, The Children’s Museum of South Dakota in Brookings, Crazy Horse Memorial in Custer, The DakotaDome in Vermillion, The World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell, Storybook Land Castle in Aberdeen, the spires on Main Street Square in Rapid City, and “The Tree of Life” sculpture in Lemmon.
For more information on NTTW, visit SDVisit.com.
