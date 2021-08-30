The Burlington Northern Railroad will be closing the railroad crossing at Mulberry Street located between E. Seventh St. and E. Eighth St. for Railroad crossing replacement starting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Anticipated opening is Friday, Sept. 3.
Mulberry Street will be closed for the duration of the project. No traffic will be allowed. Residents are asked to alter their routes to avoid the street closure area.
