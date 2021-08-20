From P&D Staff Reports
During its Monday meeting, the Yankton City Commission is set to have its second reading regarding changes to the zoning ordinance to allow for medical cannabis.
The board will also discuss establishing the road tax rate for 2021, parking and street closure requests from Yankton High School and Mount Marty University and a strategic planning agreement.
The first reading of the 2022 municipal budget will also be held.
Since the City Commission held a budgeting session ahead of the first meeting in August, the board will not hold a work session prior to Monday’s meeting.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at RTEC.
