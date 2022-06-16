• Reva Talton, 43, Colome, was arrested Wednesday on three warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Howard Rouse, 62, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for simple assault (against a law enforcement officer), threatening a law enforcement officer or family and intentionally causing contact with bodily fluids or human waste (assault upon any other person).
• Randall Heffner Jr., 42, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday on a Department of Corrections hold and on a warrant.
