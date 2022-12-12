PIERRE — Due to a strong winter storm system predicted to bring freezing rain, substantial snow totals, low visibility, drifting snow and high winds, closures on portions of Interstate 90 in western and central South Dakota are expected mid-morning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

 Closures on portions of Interstate 29 north of Brookings are expected mid-day on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. State officials will continue to assess the storm path and road conditions overnight.

