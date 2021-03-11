Yankton County Parents as Teachers, Participating Agency with United Way of Greater Yankton, is offering Bright Start Responsive Parenting Classes this month here in Yankton. The classes are designed for parents, guardians and caregivers of children from pre-natal to three years of age.
Classes will be held at the United Way Board Room located at 610 West 23rd Suite 11, Saturday, March 20, and Sunday, March 21, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Attendance at both sessions is required. A certificate of completion will be provided to participants.
Each class works to explain how to match a parent’s expectations with developmental stages and temperaments. Class materials have been updated and work to help assist, educate and guide parents and caregivers with their individual needs and the uniqueness of each child. The class will also examine early child development, age appropriate activities, discipline and stress management.
The classes are FREE and pre-registration is required as class size is limited. To register, call Carie jo Ahlgrim with Yankton County Parents as Teachers at 605-661-4833.
Parents as Teachers is a home visitation program that provides information, support and encouragement to families through home visits and classes in order to promote child development during the first three years of life. Parents as Teachers is FREE to anyone living in Yankton County. Call if interested or would like more information.
