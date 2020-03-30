Due to audience restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Yankton is livestreaming Monday’s special City Commission meeting on its YouTube channel. You can watch it at this link:
Tonight's Yankton City Commission Meeting Livestreamed
