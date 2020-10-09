Yankton County reported its fifth death related to COVID-19 and saw a big increase in infections in Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, the state saw recorded its biggest day of infections to date with 772 new cases, as well as five new deaths.
Yankton County’s death was its first since Sept. 15. The other deaths reported Friday were in Lincoln (2), Grant and Minnehaha counties.
The state has now recorded 277 COVID-related deaths, 29 of which have been reported the last three days. South Dakota already has 54 deaths this month. September was the biggest month for COVID fatalities in the state with 56.
Also, Yankton County recorded 16 new infections Friday, matching the one-day high set Oct. 1.
Other area counties showing double-digit increases in infections were Bon Homme (15), Clay (13) and Union (12) counties.
Also of note, Charles Mix County reported six new hospitalizations.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 15 new cases (140 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (12), 1 new recovery (84), 0 new deaths (1), 55 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 9 new cases (248), 6 new hospitalizations (48), 2 new recoveries (164), 0 new deaths (0), 84 active cases;
• Clay County — 13 new cases (619), 1 new hospitalization (18), 3 new recoveries (548), 0 new deaths (7), 64 active cases;
• Douglas County — 4 new cases (119), 1 new hospitalization (20), 2 new recoveries (76), 0 new deaths (1), 42 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 7 new cases (148), 1 new hospitalization (13), 2 new recoveries (90), 0 new deaths (2), 56 active cases;
• Turner County — 9 new cases (259), 1 new hospitalization (12), 0 new recoveries (179), 0 new deaths (7), 73 active cases;
• Union County — 12 new cases (526), 1 new hospitalization (35), 6 new recoveries (408), 0 new deaths (10), 108 active cases;
• Yankton County — 16 new cases (517), 1 new hospitalization (22), 5 new recoveries (396), 1 new death (5), 116 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Thursday reported six new infections in Knox County (210 total) and five new cases in Dixon County (128). Cedar County reported no new positive tests (107).
Also Friday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 21 active cases (17 students, 4 staff), a drop of two from Thursday. However, quarantines rose to 123 (+17); the number has risen by 50 since Monday. Nine of the quarantines were on campus (-1 from Thursday).
South Dakota statistics for Friday from the DOH portal included:
• Total Cases — 27,315 (+772);
• Active Cases — 5,188 (+515);
• Recoveries — 21,750 (+254);
• Hospitalizations — 1,782 ever hospitalized (+65); 267 currently hospitalized (-17);
• Testing — 322,126 total tests (+5,864); 214, 153 individuals tested (+2,862).
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported 663 new infections late Thursday, along with seven new deaths that raised the state toll to 514.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 50,059 (+663);
• Active Cases — 14,089 (+495);
• Recoveries — 35,456 (+161);
• Hospitalizations — 2,481 ever hospitalized (+13); 293 currently hospitalized (293);
• Testing — 696,252 total tests (+8,563); 494,780 individuals tested (+4,337),
