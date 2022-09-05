100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 6, 1922
• At 5:30 o’clock yesterday as Miss Helen Stone was turning her car at Douglas and Third, going south, she was confronted with a lumber wagon and the parking rope. In an effort to avoid both Miss Helen kept on turning until she climbed the sidewalk and crashed into the west window at D. D. Gross’ hardware store. John Dilger was sitting in the Gross store, immediately behind the window, engaged in reading the Press and Dakotan when the crash came. He admits he was somewhat startled.
• Fire, presumably caused by a combination of small children and matches, called the fire department to the Don Gurney home on Walnut between 9th and 10th last evening about 9 o’clock. The blaze, in a barn at the rear of the premises, was soon extinguished by the use of chemicals from the city truck.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, September 6, 1947
• Within the next few days Yankton’s water-front should again become a scene of activity as preparations get under way for work on the $500,000 bank protection project on the Nebraska side above the bridge which was authorized by the recent Congress. Some equipment has already arrived, and due in sometime today was the fleet of the Cunningham-Kiewit Construction company, which has the contract for the job, bringing with it the floating plant necessary for this type of work.
• Carl I. Youngworth, director of physical education and athletics at Yankton college from 1923 to 1940, has been released from the army after seven years of active service and will resume his former position at the college with the opening of the fall semester. Youngworth will re-organize the physical education department, initiating college courses in that field which will constitute a physical education major. At the moment his primary interest is the early completion of the new Nash gymnasium
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 6, 1972
• Yankton High School Girls Track Coach, Jean Fuller, is the first woman member of the South Dakota Coaches Association. Mrs. Fuller is a granddaughter of long-time Sioux Falls coach and Hall of Famer Howard Wood.
• Dakota Industries’ manufacturing plant in Irene is part of the Tea-based company’s concept of bringing work to people instead of the other way around. Now employing 33 people in sewing operations making insulated ski jeans and all-weather pants, the Irene plant not only fits the company’s policy – it also is the result of the Irene community’s search for industry to locate in their town.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 6, 1997
• No bull about it — it’s Bull-A-Rama ’97 today (Saturday) at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Vermillion. For the fourth year, members of the Coyote Country Rodeo Inc. are holding the bull riding event to help raise money for local charities.
• The South Dakota Health Association has found at least 250 South Dakotans who are 100 years of age or older. The oldest is Mary Arp, 112, of Sioux Falls.
