Valuations Up: Will Taxes Follow?

As notices of jumps in property valuations reach county residents, many may be bracing for similarly significant jumps in their taxes. But the relationship between market value and property taxes in South Dakota is far more complex.
Taxation involves three basic components at the county level: property assessments, budget requests and, finally, tax levies.
The first step in the process requires that property valuations be aligned with market values — and market values locally and across the state have surged.
Current valuations are up on average more than 18% in Minnehaha County, 19%-21% in Lincoln County and 25% in Pennington County, according to media reports.
Meanwhile, Yankton County’s valuation has grown approximately 1.3%, with a countywide value of $2.87 billion, from the $2 billion quoted on the county website. Also, property values are up.
“We are required by state law to be at a certain level of assessments,” Michelle Goeken, acting director of Equalization, told the Press & Dakotan. “So, we have to look at (real estate) sales and determine what the market value is.”
The valuation process includes market values for the last three years.
“We have to be at 85% of the median ratio,” Goeken recently told the Yankton County Commission. “The ratio is the assessed value divided by the sales price.”
At the beginning of the valuation process, Yankton County property assessments were approximately 12% lower than the minimum required. With the recent adjustment, the ratio is now at approximately 85.32%, she said.
The result is that average property values in Yankton have increased approximately 15%, Goeken said, noting that some home valuations rose 40% or more due to location.
Factors that increase a property’s market value can be varied and, sometimes, surprising. The Rapid City Journal recently reported that properties with pine trees are seeing bigger increases this year, with one property in particular located between Hill City and Keystone rising 64%.
“It really depends on what the houses of similar type in your area have been selling for,” she said. “From the flip side of it, if you do sell your property, we are seeing that you can get a lot of money for your property, depending on where you’re at and what you have.”
The final tax rate depends on county budget requests.
The auditor calculates the tax rate based on budget requests submitted by taxing authorities, including city, county and school districts. By law, local governments can only collect the amount of property taxes they collected the previous year, plus an increase for inflation and for new construction, according to the South Dakota Department of Revenue. School District levies are calculated separately.
“The way the levies are figured is, it has to do with budgets from all the county departments and then all the entities, like the school, the township, fire districts — all the taxing entities,” Yankton County Auditor Patty Hojem told the Press & Dakotan. “A person’s tax might go up because of the value or because of the levy increase. It’s a combination.”
If the levy remains the same or goes down, then, depending on the change in valuation of the house, the tax bill may remain the same or go down, she said.
“So, if your value went up considerably, then you might not see a difference if the taxes go down,” Hojem said. “If the value did go up quite a bit, then you might see a slight increase.”
Many citizens have an inaccurate notion of how the taxation process works, she said.
“They think, just because your value goes up, your taxes go up, and that’s not totally true,” Hojem said.
