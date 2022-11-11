The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is bringing the Build Dakota Roadshow to the area for another round of presentations.
The Build Dakota Scholarship Fund was established to assist South Dakota in overcoming the workforce shortage by providing training through full-ride scholarships for students of all ages in high-need fields.
They are also working with businesses and communities to create partnerships that address local workforce needs as well.
Here’s the schedule for the Nov. 15 Road Show:
• 10:14 a.m. — Vermillion High School;
• Noon — Irene-Wakonda High School;
• 2 p.m. — Scotland High School.
Build Dakota Program Director Deni Amundson will present information on this program, facilitate a discussion and will explain how this program can benefit the community, while proving you can find a rewarding and well-paying career right in South Dakota.
Participants can include students, parents, industry CEOs/Human Resources professionals, economic development professionals, potential employers and high school administrators.
All are invited to attend.
