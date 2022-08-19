LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved two Orders (NUSF-92.61 & NUSF-92.62) providing approximately $7.8 million in funding for the construction of 15 cellular towers through the Nebraska Universal Service Fund (NUSF) dedicated wireless fund program.
“The continued funding of cell towers through NUSF is another example of our efforts to improve communication in the unserved and underserved areas of our state,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier.
U.S. Cellular Corporation (NUSF-92.61) will receive $5,114,091 in grant funding to support the building of 11 tower sites near the communities of Ponca, Elmwood, Murray, Ayr, Brainard, Edgar, Adams, Newcastle, Tobias, Cedar Rapids and Niobrara.
N.E., Colorado Cellular, Inc., d/b/a Viaero Wireless (NUSF-92.62) was awarded $2,675,805 in grant funding to support the building of four towers in rural areas near Filley, DeWitt, Goehner, and Diller.
The PSC allocated $8 million in Wireless Fund Program support for the 2022 NUSF funding year.
