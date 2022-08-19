LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved two Orders (NUSF-92.61 & NUSF-92.62) providing approximately $7.8 million in funding for the construction of 15 cellular towers through the Nebraska Universal Service Fund (NUSF) dedicated wireless fund program.

“The continued funding of cell towers through NUSF is another example of our efforts to improve communication in the unserved and underserved areas of our state,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier.

