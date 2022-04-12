Authorities Provide Update On Fire Near Spirit Mound

VERMILLION — Firefighters from six communities battled a large wildfire near Spirit Mound north of Vermillion Sunday.
According to a press release issued by the Vermillion Fire EMS Department Tuesday, Vermillion personnel responded to a large, fast-moving, wind-driven grass fire at 1:38 p.m. Sunday and requested aid from multiple agencies.
The fire crews initiated a direct attack effort along S.D. Highway 19, attempting to contain two flaming fronts with burnout operations, but without success. Firefighters withdrew because of smoke and poor visibility. Firefighters blocked the southeasterly direction of the fire, and law enforcement closed a portion of Highway 19 as a safety precaution.
Firefighters were able to contain and put out the blaze.
One farm building sustained severe fire damage, and one Spirit Mount Park building received minor to moderate damage. A bridge on the Spirit Mount walking path also received minor damage. Appropriate state agencies were informed of the affected park area.
Responding fire units were as follows:
• Vermillion Fire EMS Department — 8 Apparatus/3 Support Vehicles/17 Personnel;
• Wakonda Fire Department — 6 Apparatus/15 Personnel;
• Beresford Fire Department — 6 Apparatus/10 Personnel;
• Gayville Fire Department — 3 Apparatus/10 Personnel;
• Centerville Fire Department — 4 Apparatus/12 Personnel;
• Viborg Fire Department — 4 Apparatus/10 Personnel.
Also responding were the South Dakota Highway Patrol; Clay County Sheriff’s Office; Clay County Emergency Management and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
