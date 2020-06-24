SSC Man Makes First Appearance On Child Sex Charges

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A South Sioux City, Nebraska, man has made his initial court appearance on four charges — including first-degree sexual assault of a child — for an alleged incident last week at a Lake Yankton beach.
Guillermo Coronado Ortiz appeared Wednesday in Cedar County Court on the charges. He appeared with his defense attorney, Nicole M. Brandt, and an interpreter, according to the Cedar County Attorney’s office.
Cedar County Attorney Nicholas Matney represented the prosecution. Matney filed the complaint consisting of two felony and two misdemeanor charges. The felony charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Cedar County Court Judge Douglas Luebe entered “not guilty” pleas on the two misdemeanors. Pleas cannot be entered on felonies in county court.
Coronado Ortiz, 59, is charged with engaging in sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl at Lake Yankton and with providing her with alcohol, according to court records.
A woman called the 911 dispatch around 6:20 p.m. June 16 concerning the alleged incident at the Gavins Point Project’s Lake Yankton swimming beach. Cedar County authorities responded to the call because the site is located in that county.
After investigating, law enforcement officials arrested Coronado Ortiz and transported him to the Cedar County Jail in Hartington.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Coronado Ortiz was advised of his rights and requested a bond reduction, according to the county attorney office.
The state opposed the request, and the court continued the bond at $125,000/10%. Under those terms, the defendant would be released from the Cedar County Jail in Hartington for posting $12,500.
A July 29 preliminary hearing has been set for Cedar County Court to determine whether sufficient evidence exists for the defendant to be bound over to Cedar County District Court for further proceedings.
Coronado Ortiz faces four charges:
• Count 1: First-degree sexual assault of a child in the first degree, a Class 1B felony, with a penalty of 20 years to life imprisonment;
• Count 2: Felony child abuse, a Class IIIA felony, with a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine;
• Count 3: Public indecency, a Class II misdemeanor, with a maximum penalty of six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine;
• Count 4: Procuring alcoholic liquor to or for a minor, a Class I misdemeanor, with a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
On the first-degree child sexual assault charge, Coronado Ortiz is accused of being at least 25 years of age or older and subjecting “another person at least 12 years of ages but less than 16 years of age … to sexual penetration.”
The felony child abuse charge alleges he knowingly and intentionally permitted a minor child to be placed in a situation “to be sexually exploited by allowing, encouraging or forcing such minor child to engage in debauchery, public indecency, or obscene or pornographic photography, films or depictions.”
The public indecency charge alleges the defendant, being 18 years of age or over, did “perform or procure, or assist another person to perform, in a public place and where the conduct may reasonably be expected to be viewed by members of the public, an act of sexual penetration or an exposure of the genitals of the body done with intent to affront or alarm any person, or a lewd fondling or caressing the body of another person of the same or opposite sex.”
The charge of procuring alcoholic liquor to or for a minor alleges the defendant “did sell, furnish, give away, exchange or deliver, or permit the sale, gift or procuring of any alcoholic liquors, to or for any minor or to any person who is mentally incompetent.”
In making the fourth charge, the state alleges Coronado Ortiz procured alcohol for a person under age 21, in violation of the law.
To read the full complaint, visit www.yankton.net.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.