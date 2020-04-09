The CDC has issued new guidelines for communities that are experiencing substantial community based transmission or spread. Since Yankton County currently has over 15 cases, it falls into that category.
The public is advised to wear face coverings in public settings or where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores or pharmacies. Do not place masks on children under 2, unconscious individuals, or those who can’t easily remove the mask.
Patterns that do not require sewing are available on the CDC website. Here is the link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html?deliveryName=USCDC_2067-DM25135
Be sure to remove the mask properly, instructions are also listed on the page above. Continue to wash your hands after you safely remove the mask. Be sure to wash the cloth masks frequently based on use.
The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management asks that you save N95 masks and surgical masks for our medical healthcare workers and medical first responders.
