YMS Fire Causes Water Damage
A Yankton firefighter heads toward the roof of the Yankton Middle School after a fire alarm sounded at approximately 1:30 p.m. A small blaze was detected. No injuries were reported.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A small fire at the Yankton Middle School Thursday afternoon was quickly contained, but some extensive water damage was reported from the sprinkler system.

Yankton firefighters were summoned to the middle school building on Mulberry Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. after smoke was detected.

