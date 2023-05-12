WAGNER — The 605 Unity JAM is set to be held on Sunday, June 11 at the park at Wagner Lake, located on the edge of Wagner. The event has drawn attention from across southeastern South Dakota as the idea is viewed as a unique event for this part of South Dakota. The focus will be upon the various cultures that help make up the Wagner area and draws attention to the importance and value of unity.
The 605 Unity Team wants this special day to help increase cultural awareness, understanding, acceptance and appreciation for all cultures.
The event will feature a youth pow wow, a unity walk, a cardboard box boat regatta, a Kolache eating contest, arts and crafts, food trucks, a wide variety of entertainment, a youth fishing clinic and fishing derby, cultural presentations and demonstrations.
The entertainment includes music from Kara Hanan, Kobe Jordan, Phil and Friends, The Kings of Polka, Dakota Back Roads, Uncle Roy and the Boys and Indigenous.
The cost of attending is free; just bring your lawn chair and enjoy the day of music, dance and food.
Area businesses and community organizations have been asked to help support the event by becoming one of the sponsors of the event. The 605 Unity Team has received several inquiries from a variety of people who plan to travel to Wagner for the event.
If your business or the organization you belong to is interested in being supportive of this unity event, contact Dana Sanderson, Project Coordinator, at 605-491-0804 or at danasanderson51@gmail.com as soon as possible. The 605 Unity Team would like to be able to list every business/organization that wants to support this project to be able to be listed on the advertising banners that will be created at the end of this week.
If anyone is interested in becoming a vendor at this event, call for information as soon as possible. It goes without saying that the amount of unity that exists within a community will affect long term community success, growth and development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.