WAGNER — The 605 Unity JAM is set to be held on Sunday, June 11 at the park at Wagner Lake, located on the edge of Wagner. The event has drawn attention from across southeastern South Dakota as the idea is viewed as a unique event for this part of South Dakota. The focus will be upon the various cultures that help make up the Wagner area and draws attention to the importance and value of unity.

The 605 Unity Team wants this special day to help increase cultural awareness, understanding, acceptance and appreciation for all cultures.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.