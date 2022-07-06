Help Needed

A local non-profit that assists residents with crisis needs is turning to the community for help to address a sharp increase in requests.
Yankton’s Contact Center, a private nonprofit organization located in the Yankton County Government Center, was established to help families and individuals with emergency needs, including food, personal hygiene items and immediate financial assistance, including medication, rides, hotels, rent and utilities.
At this time, the Contact Center finds itself stretching to meet increasing demands brought on by the changing economy and is asking the community to donate shelf-stable food, personal care and hygiene items or financial donations to meet those needs.
“Basically, we are a conduit to the community to help those in need,” Troy Thurman, executive director of the Contact Center, told the Press & Dakotan. “We rely very heavily on donations for our livelihood and our ability to pass on what we do to the people that need it.”
Inflation and rising prices have left many in the community strapped financially, almost doubling the number of new families seeking assistance from the Contact Center in June, he said.
“A lot of the big increase was in fuel assistance,” Thurman said. “We normally only do fuel assistance to get people to medical appointments out of town, but we started giving gas to help people get to work or to people that just didn’t have enough gas to get through the week.”
Fuel prices have risen sharply since the beginning of the year, and many are finding it impossible to keep enough in their vehicles to accomplish regular daily trips, including travel to and from work, taking their children to and from school and going grocery shopping, he said.
“I had one (situation) where a girl had come to town for an interview for a job and she didn’t have enough gas to get back to her house,” Thurman said.
The Contact Center’s costs have increased exponentially across the board, he said.
“Our goal is to not turn anyone away, and we’ve been able to keep up, but the funds are getting lower, the food is going quicker and our food budget has increased,” Thurman said. “We will really feel that pain at the end of the year.”
Requests for hotel or motel rooms for the night have also increased dramatically, he said, noting that the increase in the number of homeless people in Yankton has left shelters full.
“We’re robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Thurman said. “Sometimes, we’ll take money from here to pay this person or take something out of the food budget to pay for a motel.”
There are a lot of people moving to Yankton with no solid plan, showing up in town with no place to stay, he added.
“That’s not new, but it’s increased quite a bit,” Thurman said, “Everything’s increased — food, personal hygiene items, diapers, formula. It’s everything.”
Though not many over age 65 turn to the Contact Center, the increase in need generally transcends all ages, he said.
“We have middle aged (people) and a lot of younger people with small kids,” Thurman said. “We have some families with four, five or six kids, even seven kids in one family.”
As relieved as some individuals may be to receive assistance, they are not comfortable being in a situation in which they must appeal for aid.
“They make statements like, ‘I can’t believe that I’m here asking for help. I’ve never had to do that before,’” Thurman said. “We’ve had a few people that break down in tears, and there were a couple of occasions where people were pretty stressed out — unable to pay their bills, they don’t know where they’re going to go, what they’re going to do, how they’re going to feed their families.”
Though the Contact Center is seeking donations of shelf-stable items, financial donations are also appreciated.
“These financially difficult times have hampered our capacity to help all of our citizens in crisis,” Thurman said. “We need your support, so graciously given over the years, now more than ever.”
———
For more information or to donate to the Contact Center, call 605-260-4400 or visit the Contact Center at 321 W. 3rd St., Ste. B-02.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.