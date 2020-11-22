South Dakota recorded 42 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two in Hutchinson County and one in Bon Homme County — in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
South Dakota has now seen 393 deaths in November, an increase of 92%.
Hutchinson County’s two deaths raise its total to five, while Bon Homme County now has 14 deaths overall, of which 13 have been reported this month.
South Dakota reported 851 new infections Sunday.
Also, Yankton County reported 38 new positive tests, its second-highest total to date. (The one-day high was 65 recorded Nov. 14.) It also pushed the county’s case level above 1,500, reaching 1,512. The county also recorded 22 new recoveries.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 17 new cases (1,318 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (36), 5 new recoveries (1,136), 1 new death (14), 168 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 16 new cases (760), 1 new hospitalization (86), 11 new recoveries (525), 0 new deaths (4), 231 active cases;
• Clay County — 5 new cases (1,219), 0 new hospitalizations (27), 10 new recoveries (981), 0 new deaths (9), 229 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (274), 0 new hospitalizations (40), 2 new recoveries (204), 0 new deaths (5), 65 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 9 new cases (508), 1 new hospitalization (45), 6 new recoveries (325), 2 new deaths (5), 178 active cases;
• Turner County — 3 new cases (754), 0 new hospitalizations (45), 4 new recoveries (574), 0 new deaths (36), 144 active cases;
• Union County — 9 new cases (1,157), 1 new hospitalization (58), 15 new recoveries (886), 0 new deaths (23), 248 active cases;
• Yankton County — 38 new cases (1,512), 0 new hospitalizations (63), 22 new recoveries (1,103), 0 new deaths (8), 401 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Saturday reported six new cases in Dixon County (350 overall), five new infections in Cedar County (318) and three new positive tests in Knox County (395).
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Sunday:
• Total Cases — 73,065 (+851: 733 confirmed, 118 probable);
• Active Cases — 16,897 (no change)
• Recoveries — 55,349 (+779);
• Hospitalizations — 4,094 ever hospitalized; 577 currently hospitalized (-3);
• Testing — 6,367 new tests processed; 2,048 new individuals tested.
Late Saturday, the DHHS recorded 1,368 new cases and eight new deaths, raising the state toll to 905.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 113,029 (+1,368);
• Active Cases — N/A;
• Recoveries — N/A;
• Hospitalizations — 3,944 ever hospitalized (+29); 963 currently hospitalized (-24);
• Testing — 12,514 new tests processed; 4,848 new individuals tested.
