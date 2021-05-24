SCOTLAND — Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue, a nonprofit organization devoted to assisting horses and improving horse welfare in South Dakota, is seeking volunteers for their annual spring Work Weekend for the first time at their new location near Scotland on May 29-31, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. each day.
This is a fun-filled, hard-working weekend where volunteers tackle larger projects to help provide a safe, top-notch facility to South Dakota’s horses in need of assistance.
Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue moved to the Scotland area the summer of 2019, when the founders purchased a large farm. They previously had been located near Sioux Falls since 2010, when they were founded. They were unable to hold their in person events throughout 2020 due to the pandemic, and are excited to continue to get to know the community and build a solid volunteer base to be able to assist more horses.
“Our annual work weekend is one of our favorite and most productive events,” says Tiffany Ring, founder and executive director of Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue. “Volunteers get a lot of work done but also have a lot of fun, and everything helps make and keep the facility safe for the horses.”
Volunteers are encouraged to email info@gentlespirithorses.org to confirm attendance, and can come anytime after 10 a.m. on each day. Local volunteers are encouraged to bring your skid loader, backhoe, chainsaw, UTV/ATV, and kids and put them all to work. There are projects for everyone’s skill level. There is room for primitive camping and camper parking if you want to stay all weekend, and potluck meals and evening fire pits will wrap up each day.
Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue is located at 29571 419th Ave, Scotland. If you’d like to volunteer, you can find more information about the Work Weekend at https://www.facebook.com/events/955663058512544/ or learn more about Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue at gentlespirithorses.org.
Gentle Spirit Horses is a rescue and sanctuary for horses based out of Scotland whose mission is to provide assistance to neglected, abused and unwanted horses, and through outreach and education, promote responsible horse ownership. Gentle Spirit Horses rehabilitates and re-homes horses and has an active educational children’s program and is volunteer-run.
