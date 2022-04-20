The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) invites the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for the First Dakota Soccer Park on Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at First Dakota Soccer Park, located across from Walmart.
To date, the fundraising committee has secured approximately $1.8 million in pledges of the $2.5 million fundraising campaign.
The groundbreaking will take place between matches at the Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware Spring Invitational. Over 90 teams from the tri-state area will participate with players ranging from 8-18, with matches at: First Dakota Soccer Park (Soccer Complex), Sertoma Park, Yankton Middle School and Crane-Youngworth Field.
To learn more about how you can become involved in the fundraising efforts for the new First Dakota Soccer Park, visit yankton.soccer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.