100 Years Ago
Sunday, July 25, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 25, 1945
• In order to defray the costs of providing local facilities and arrangements for the Midwest Farmer Day, September 3, which the community is assuming this year, a fund of $3,000 is to be raised, it was announced today by Harold W. Levinger, president of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce, and a finance committee recently appointed will take the field tomorrow to secure it.
• Yankton soldier Cpl. Martin Brecht is now stationed at the Redistribution Station in Santa Anna waiting for reassignment. Cpl. Brecht has been in the armed forces for 37 months, 32 of them being spent overseas in England, North Africa, Corsica and Italy. He has been awarded the European Theatre and Good Conduct ribbons, and four battle stars. After arriving in the States, he spent a 30-day furlough with his wife, Mrs. Leona Brecht, and daughter here in Yankton.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 25, 1970
• Yankton police Friday morning apprehended two juvenile boys who had escaped from the State Training School at Plankinton and the boys were returned to Plankinton Friday afternoon. Two other boys who had also escaped from the Training School at the same time were apprehended later near Plankinton.
• A sharp increase in the number of cases of rabies diagnosed in South Dakota has brought a warning to parents and others from Extension Veterinarian Dr. James Bailey at South Dakota State University.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 25, 1995
• When the current chaplain services are cut at the Springfield Prison, religious services will suffer, according to Chaplain David White. The announcement came Monday that White and Rev. Regan Beauchamp, chaplain at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, were having their positions cut along with other positions around the state.
• Nineteen 4-H youth from Yankton County attended 4-H Camp Lakodia on Lake Herman near Madison in June. The theme for this year’s camp was “Go Wild About Wildlife!” The youth enjoyed activities centered around environmental stewardship.
