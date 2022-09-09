LINCOLN, Neb. — America’s assisted living communities will participate in National Assisted Living Week® (NALW) Sept. 11-17, 2022.

The national observance begins each year on National Grandparents’ Day and honors the individuals who reside, work, and volunteer in assisted living (AL) and residential care communities. It was created by the National Center for Assisted Living in 1995 to recognize the role of AL in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities. The annual observance helps educate members of the public about this distinct aspect of long-term care.

