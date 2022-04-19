Yankton Man Sentenced For Child Pornography

In a press release, United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that Matthew Carter, 31, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, $13,000 in restitution, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Carter was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 4, 2021.
The conviction stemmed from an incident in January 2021, when Carter was in jail. He called his father and directed him to retrieve some property that Carter hid above the ceiling tile in his bathroom. An officer listening to the jail call went to Carter’s residence and found a computer hard drive above the ceiling tile. Forensic examination of the hard drive revealed 60 video files containing child pornography.
This case was investigated by the Yankton Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations.
Carter was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
