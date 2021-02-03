A Shot In The Arm

Local pharmacies are set to offer COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as allocations arrive due an expansion announced this week in Washington.
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon announced during a press briefing Wednesday that the federal government has activated the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccinations, which will include pharmacies in South Dakota.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the program is a collaborative effort between the federal government, the states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines across the United States. Those pharmacies can expect to receive the vaccine the week of Feb. 8, according to the CDC website.
Pharmacies receiving the vaccine in South Dakota include: Walmart, Hy-Vee, Lewis Drug, and GeriMed and Cardinal Health’s Pharmacy Services Administration Organization’s (PSAO) LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe.
“We have the infrastructure and resources in place to serve communities throughout our eight-state region as soon as we receive additional vaccine,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Through our preparation efforts, we have the ability to start vaccinating eligible populations less than 24 hours after receiving allocations. The issue to date has been demand far exceeding supply, and we believe this partnership helps strengthen our advocacy efforts to receive more of the vaccine.”
Hy-Vee noted that it will be providing doses in both Iowa and South Dakota.
“We don’t know yet which locations will be participating, but we anticipate knowing more next week,” Malsam-Rysdon said, adding that allocation issues remain. How many doses the pharmacies will get is still unclear, but it will not come out of the state’s allocation.
To speed things up, the program allows the federal government to allocate directly to the local pharmacies instead of going through the state’s Department of Health (DOH). It is not clear how the DOH will be notified as to the number of doses going to each retail pharmacy location.
“The overall allocation to retail pharmacies is expected to be quite limited as this gets started,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “But, nevertheless, increased access to the vaccine means increased shots in the arm and I think this will add to the convenience of South Dakotans getting vaccinated.”
Local pharmacies will report the number of vaccinations administered so the total vaccination effort can be displayed on the state’s COVID-19 web portal.
Also, retail pharmacy vaccinations will be administered in accordance with South Dakota’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. According to the plan, priority groups 1a-e will be vaccinated before the general population.
Group 1a includes front-line health-care personnel and nursing home and assisted-living facility staff. Nursing home and assisted living facility residents comprised Group 1b. Group 1c includes other healthcare workers, workers in public health, emergency medical services, law enforcement and correctional facilities.
Working through the three major hospital chains in South Dakota — Monument Health, Sanford Health and Avera — the state has worked its way through groups 1a-c and is currently beginning the much larger group 1d which, according to Malsam-Rysdon, comprises 265,000 individuals.
The 1d group includes everyone over age 65; individuals with 2 or more specific underlying medical conditions, including those who are post-transplant, on dialysis or actively battling cancer; residents in congregate-living situations, licensed independent living facilities and licensed group homes; funeral service workers and teachers and other school and college staff.
“Because our allocation at the state level is very limited, we started with people over age 80 and the next thing will be to drop that down to people age 75 and older, as well as people with various specific health conditions,” she said. “The third group that we started with are those high-risk residents in congregate settings because we know that they are at risk of poor health outcomes from COVID.”
Malsam-Rysdon said she expects to work through those groups, including those age 65 and up, and then transition to those with two or more underlying health conditions before going on to high-risk residents in congregate, group living settings.
“We don’t have the information about what our state allocations will be to predict how long getting through 1d will take,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “At this point we anticipate using February to continue on the populations we are working on right now, and that it will not be until March that we will be able to get to teachers and those others in 1d.”
The last priority group, 1e, includes fire service personnel and other critical infrastructure workers, including water and wastewater, energy, finance, food service, food and agriculture, legal, manufacturing, shelter and housing, transportation, and logistics, information technology and communications.
Priority 2 includes all other state populations.
A new web-based tool on the DOH website at www.covid.sd.gov/vaccine/default.aspx can help residents figure out in which vaccination category or categories they belong. Those who are eligible for vaccination under more than one category should be vaccinated with the higher priority group, Malsam-Rysdon noted.
“Over 104,000 South Dakotans have received the COVID-19 vaccine with over 73,500 getting their first dose and the others completing their two doses,” she said. “Our state remains in a strong position nationally in this effort.”
Also Wednesday, Malsam-Rysdon noted that South Dakota is expected to see its weekly vaccine allotment to increase next week from 12,880 doses to 13,550, a rise of nearly 5%.
South Dakota recorded three new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Union County, in Wednesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Union County’s death was its 39th overall. The county also showed an increase of seven new cases.
With the new deaths, South Dakota’s death toll climbed to 1,782.
The state reported 209 new infections Wednesday and saw its number of active cases dip to 2,552.
In Wednesday’s media briefing, South Dakota state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the rate of cases in the state had decreased about 33% from the previous week.
Nevertheless, “it is important (that) prevention measures are still taken,” he said.
He also noted that the so-called UK variant (B.1.1.7), which is much more transmissible, has not yet been found in South Dakota but has been confirmed in Minnesota, Iowa and Wyoming.
“The variant is expected to become dominant in the United States in March,” he said, “and we expect to find the B.1.1.7 variant in South Dakota.”
To date in the U.S., there have been 541 cases found in 33 states, he said.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Tuesday reported 83 new infections and two new deaths. The state death toll moved up to 1,931.
For more information visit, https://covid.sd.gov/ , https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/planning/index.html or go to https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent to schedule an appointment.
