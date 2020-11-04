SD Legislature Sees Changes

Following Tuesday’s election, the South Dakota Legislature will see new faces — along with familiar faces in new places.
In District 18 (Yankton County), Republican Jean Hunhoff of Yankton will continue as one of the longest-serving South Dakota legislators but in a different role.
Hunhoff currently serves in the House. However, she ran for the Senate when Democratic incumbent Craig Kennedy of Yankton decided not to seek re-election.
In Tuesday’s election, Hunhoff defeated Democrat Jordan Foos of Yankton 6,342-4,255 (60-40%) for the two-year term. With her replacement of Kennedy, Hunhoff represents a GOP pick-up of another Senate seat.
In the District 18 House race, Republican Mike Stevens and Democrat Ryan Cwach, both of Yankton, ran uncontested for two-year terms. Cwach is an incumbent while Stevens formerly served in the Legislature and on the Yankton school board.
For Stevens, the election represents his second victory of 2020. Earlier this year, he recovered from a long-lasting, difficult bout with COVID-19.
The remainder of legislative races in south-central and southeast South Dakota saw a mix of incumbents, newcomers and political musical chairs.
In addition, voters decided statewide ballot measures.
On Amendment A, dealing with legalized recreational marijuana, Yankton County voters favored the measure 5,839-4,870. The amendment received mixed reviews around the region, with voters in Clay and Union counties also favoring it while Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson and Turner counties voted against it.
On Amendment B, legalizing sports betting in Deadwood (and, by extension, to tribal casinos), Yankton County voters favored the amendment 5,827-4,730.
Around the region, the votes were split with Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Turner and Union counties also favoring the amendment while Douglas and Hutchinson counties opposed it.
However, the measure passed by only 30 votes in Bon Homme County, 34 votes in Charles Mix County and 374 votes in Turner County.
The last ballot measure, Initiated Measure 26 legalizing medical marijuana, passed in Yankton County 7,539-3,216. The measure also passed in all the other area counties with the exception of Douglas County. In Clay County, voters approved it by a 4-1 margin.
In terms of voter turnout, Yankton County recorded 76.28%. In the region, Douglas County led the way with 81% turnout while all counties reached at least 70% turnout.
The following is an overview of the remainder of the South Dakota legislative races and other election decisions.
LEGISLATURE
• DISTRICT 16: This district consists of Lincoln and Union counties. The legislative races were uncontested, sending the three incumbents back to Pierre for a two-year term. The delegation includes Sen. Jim Bolin (R-Canton) and Reps. Kevin Jensen and David Anderson.
• DISTRICT 17: This district consists of Clay and Turner counties.
In the Senate race, Republican incumbent Art Rusch of Vermillion won re-election with 6,284 votes, followed by Democrat Ailee Johns of Vermillion with 3,121 votes and Libertarian Gregory Baldwin of Wakonda with 434.
The decisive general election win provided a sharp contrast to the GOP primary, where Rusch defeated challenger Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley by four votes. She currently serves in the House but was seeking a move to the Senate.
In the House race, Republicans Sydney Davis of Burbank and Richard Vasgaard of Centerville won the two seats with 5,277 and 4,785 votes, respectively. They were followed by Democrats Al Leber and Caitlin Collier, both of Vermillion, with a respective 3,645 and 3,180 votes.
Two new House members were guaranteed. Besides Rasmussen’s exit, Democrat incumbent Ray Ring of Vermillion was term limited for the House and decided not to run for the Senate.
The District 17 sweep gives the GOP another House seat with the replacement of Ring.
• DISTRICT 19: This district consists of Douglas, Hutchinson, Hanson and McCook counties and a portion of Bon Homme County.
The delegation won’t change, as the three members — Sen. Kyle Schoenfish of Scotland and Reps. Kent Peterson of Salem and Marty Overweg of New Holland, all Republicans — were uncontested in the general election.
However, Schoenfish and Overweg won their first full term in their current seats. Former Sen. Stace Nelson (R-Fulton) resigned from office last year, and Schoenfish — who was serving in the House — received a gubernatorial appointment for the vacant Senate seat.
In turn, Overweg was appointed to fill the House vacancy with Schoenfish’s move to the other chamber. Overweg emerged from a tight GOP primary in June to advance to this week’s general election.
• DISTRICT 21: This district consists of Tripp, Gregory and Charles Mix counties and a portion of Bon Homme County.
Both the Senate and House were guaranteed changes as two incumbent gave up their seats to run for the other chamber.
In the Senate race, Republican Erin Tobin of Winner defeated Democrat Dan Kerner Andersson of Burke 7,627-2,000 for the two-year term.
Republican Lee Qualm of Platte, who serves as House Majority Leader, unsuccessfully sought the Senate seat as he lost in the GOP primary. In turn, Republican Rocky Blare of Ideal had given up his Senate seat to run for one of the two House seats.
In Tuesday’s election, Republicans Blare and Caleb Finck of Tripp — the other incumbent — won the two seats with 6,328 and 5,038 votes, respectively. Democrat Jessica Hegge of Platte finished third with 2,908 votes.
COUNTY, CITY ELECTIONS
At the local level, county commission races were decided in Bon Homme and Clay counties while city elections were held in Vermillion and Pickstown.
• BON HOMME: After Tuesday’s election, the Bon Homme County Commission will have two new faces on its five-member board.
In District 2, voters chose Republican challenger Ed Van Gerpen of Avon over Democratic incumbent Bruce Voigt of Avon 336-285.
For Van Gerpen, it marks a return to public office as he formerly served at different times in the South Dakota House of Representatives and on the Avon school board.
In District 4, Republican Jason Kokes of Tabor defeated Democrat Terry Sestak of Tabor 403-174 for the open seat. Incumbent John Hauck of Tabor didn’t run for re-election.
• CHARLES MIX: No county races were held as races were uncontested.
PICKSTOWN: In the municipal election, voters rejected a proposed ordinance that would have changed the maximum height, side wall height and square footage of unattached garages/sheds. The vote was 47 yes, 67 no and one blank ballot. The 115 votes cast represented a 62.5% turnout of 184 registered voters, according to Finance Officer Carol Berndt.
• CLAY COUNTY: The County Commission race featured six candidates running for three open at-large seats.
The winning candidates were Republican Travis Mockler of Centerville 2,752; Democrat Richard Hammond of Vermillion 2,464; and Democrat Elizabeth “Betty” Smith of Vermillion 2,428.
The rest of the field included Democrat Mark Winegar of Vermillion 2,279; Republican James Bohnsack of Vermillion 1,810; and independent Glenn Pulse of Vermillion 1,070
In a separate municipal election, Vermillion voters approved the adoption of a home-rule charter by a 2,109-1,393 margin.
VOTER TURNOUT
According to the South Dakota secretary of state’s office, area counties had the following voter turnout in Tuesday’s general election. The figures include both absentee ballots and Election Day voting.
• BON HOMME: 3,035 of 3,960 registered voters cast ballots for 76.64% turnout.
• CHARLES MIX: 3,830 of 5,412 registered voters cast ballots for 70.77% turnout.
• CLAY: 5,768 of 8,018 registered voters cast ballots for 71.94% turnout.
• DOUGLAS: 1,721 of 2,122 registered voters cast ballots for 81.1% turnout
• HUTCHINSON: 3,793 of 5,134 registered voters cast ballots for 73.88% turnout
• TURNER: 4,594 of 5,816 registered voters cast ballots for 78.99% turnout
• UNION: 8,963 of 12,286 registered voters cast ballots for 72.95% turnout
• YANKTON: 11,039 of 14,471 registered voters cast ballots for 76.28% turnout
