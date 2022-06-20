INCIDENTS
• On June 18, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault that took place west of Creighton. The investigation revealed that Zolana Costello had been assaulted by Jason Roberts. Zolana received injuries to the face and was treated at the Avera Creighton Hospital. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.
BOOKINGS:
• 6-10-2022 — Donald Moreland, 49, Cedar Bluff: Driving Under Suspension, No Proof of Insurance (Dodge County Warrant)
• 6-12-2022 — Brady Wortman, 23, Creighton: DUI-Alcohol
• 6-12-2022 — David Henry Jr., 26, Santee: DUI-Alcohol (Santee)
• 6-16-2022 — Jeffery Hegge, 54, Crofton: Probation Violation (Knox County sentence
• 6-18-2022 — Jose Quintana III, 25, Santee: Disturbing the Peace, Criminal Mischief (Santee)
