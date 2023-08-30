PIERRE — Deaths from traffic crashes in South Dakota are up nearly 15% from this time last year. That’s why as Labor Day weekend nears, the South Dakota Highway Patrol (SDHP) will be working alongside law enforcement agencies in Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) to decrease traffic crash fatalities.
From Sept. 1-4, law enforcement statewide will unite in a high-visibility enforcement effort aimed at reducing serious injuries and fatalities on our state’s roadways. In dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together this holiday weekend reminding motorists to drive safe.
