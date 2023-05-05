Tourism Tour
Buy Now

Welcome Center travel counsellors toured the archery museum at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center Thursday as part of an annual familiarization tour offered by the state Department of Tourism.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The South Dakota Department of Tourism hosted an annual familiarization “Fam” tour for the Welcome Center travel counsellors May 3-5.

The tours are rotated between the state’s four tourism regions: Southeast, Glacial Lakes, Prairies and the Black Hills and Badlands. The Department of Tourism works with the regional director on an itinerary of various attractions in that region for the three-day tour.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.