The South Dakota Department of Tourism hosted an annual familiarization “Fam” tour for the Welcome Center travel counsellors May 3-5.
The tours are rotated between the state’s four tourism regions: Southeast, Glacial Lakes, Prairies and the Black Hills and Badlands. The Department of Tourism works with the regional director on an itinerary of various attractions in that region for the three-day tour.
The southeast district hosted this year’s tour, with members visiting Yankton Thursday.
The Department of Tourism secures a tour bus and driver and covers the cost of overnight stays and meals for the counselors.
Five welcome centers are spread out across the state, including Vermillion, Valley Springs, Wilmot, Chamberlain and Spearfish. Approximately 32 travel counselors attended this year’s Fam Tour representing the five centers.
This year’s tour began in Sioux Falls immediately after the conclusion of the Southeast Literature “Lit” Drop on May 3. Each of the four regions hosts a Lit Drop each year just before the start of peak season. These events are hosted as an efficient way for attractions to distribute their publications to all of the welcome centers. The attractions must register their publications with the SD Department of Tourism. They are then assigned a code number for each publication and provided the quantity that each welcome center would like provided to them.
The attraction drops off its materials at the lit drop, which are then shipped on a pallet to each center by the S.D. Department of Tourism.
Area stops this week included:
• Yankton — NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center; Lewis & Clark Recreation Area; 6th Meridian Hop Farm (with dinner provided by Counterfeit Catering of Yankton); lodging at the Lewis & Clark Resort, Yankton; and Mead Museum;
• Vermillion — National Music Museum, Vermillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.