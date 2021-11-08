Yankton Man Gets Prison Time For VFW Embezzlement

A Yankton man was sentenced Monday to eight years in the state penitentiary and ordered to pay $294,632.21 in restitution for embezzling from the Yankton VFW.
Judge Cheryle Gering sentenced Colin Reisner to the maximum 15 years, with seven years suspended, for the Class 3 felony of grand theft. In addition to restitution, the judge ordered him to pay court costs and legal fees.
The defense had requested a suspended imposition of sentence because it was his first felony offense and so he could continue working in order to make restitution.
However, the judge said she would not grant the defense request. She cited the amount of the loss over an extended period of time, the damage done to the VFW Post and other parties, and the need for his record to contain the felony. But the judge also noted the harm that Reisner had done to himself, his family and others.
The sentence came after a 2½ hour proceeding in which about 40 people nearly filled the courtroom.
Besides what was contained in the pre-sentence investigation, Gering heard emotional testimony from VFW members and from Reisner’s family and friends.
Reisner also offered comments, as did Yankton County Deputy State’s Attorney Tyler Larsen and defense attorney Luci Youngberg of Yankton.
As she passed sentence, Gering wished for all parties to seek healing and restoration, which she acknowledged would take time and may never be 100% achieved.
Reisner was taken immediately into custody and transported to the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls to begin serving his sentence.
