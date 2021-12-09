Winter, Holiday Travel Requires More Safety

Slow down and enjoy the trip.
That’s the message from Trooper Emily Brigham of the South Dakota State Patrol to any planning to drive over the holidays.
“It’s important this time of year to make sure everybody’s watching their speed — especially when it comes to winter weather,” Brigham told the Press & Dakotan. “Make sure you are slowing down and paying attention, not getting distracted while you drive, and don’t drink and drive.”
Those are the good tips to avoid an accident, but sometimes people forget that you can’t always avoid an encounter with a poor driver, she said.
“When I drive down the road, I am not worried about me getting into an accident,” Brigham said. “I can control what I do, but I can’t control the other drivers. If I’m going the speed limit and a car passes me at 100 miles per hour and blows a tire, now what am I going to do?”
One thing to pay attention to is the distance between vehicles and your speed, which will affect how quickly you can come to a stop, she said.
The rule of thumb is one car length for every 10 miles of speed, which, at 80 miles per hour would be eight car lengths between vehicles.
In inclement weather, it should be more.
“At that point, you might be at 50 (mph) and the rule might be five car lengths, but I’m going to leave 10 because I want to be able to stop,” Brigham said. “Also, you can have people driving safely for the road conditions and then people coming up behind them way too fast and nobody will pass because there’s really only one clear lane.”
The resulting clump of close-moving vehicles won’t allow individual motorists to stop quickly enough to avoid an accident, she said.
“If one of those cars spins out, it’s going to take everybody out,” she said. “If you are getting in stacks of cars on the interstate, my advice is, take an exit, let the pack of cars go through and then get back on the interstate.”
As a way to avoid making a potential accident worse, it’s a good idea to make sure all luggage is secured, Brigham said.
“If you were in an accident, it would become a projectile inside your vehicle. If something’s in the back seat, it’s going to fly into the front seat and hit you in the head,” Brigham said. “The trunk is made with a firewall in the back, so if something’s going to hit that, it’s not going to come through and hit you in the head.”
For similar reasons, all pets should be secured in a pet carrier with a seatbelt.
“Pets should not be able to move around the vehicle,” Brigham said. “They can become a distraction to you or interfere with you driving.”
Having your dog in your lap while you drive could be very dangerous for you and your pet.
Children should be secured in an age-appropriate seat with the belt under bulky winter clothes. This is particularly important to address when placing infants in car seats as their fluffy down winter coats will compress when in an accident.
“If you put a kid in a car seat with their coat on and secure them to where you think it’s snug, then take them out and put them back in without their coat, you’ll get a half-inch to an inch gap,” she said.
Adults should also wear a seatbelt when traveling in a vehicle. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s website, 110 individuals were killed in crashes in South Dakota so far this year and 67 were not using a safety restraint.
“I personally wrote four fatal crashes in the past year and none of them were wearing seatbelts,” Brigham said.
If you are in an accident or your vehicle breaks down, it is important to have water and warm weather gear with you.
“I always tell people to stay in their vehicle with their seatbelts on. That is the safest spot,” Brigham said, “Especially this time of year, pack a winter safety kit in your vehicle to be prepared if something were to break down.”
In two recent incidents, Brigham said she helped stranded motorists who had run out of gas with no winter-weather clothes and non-functioning heaters. By the time she arrived, it was 9 degrees and the individuals in the cars were cold, she noted.
It’s important to plan, she said.
“Everybody wants to see family,” Brigham said. “Make sure everybody gets to see their family this holiday season.”
———
For travel and road information in South Dakota, call 511 or visit www.safetravelusa.com.
To have infant car seat installation checker contact Avera Sacred Heart Hospital or the Yankton Police Department.
For more information on assembling a travel emergency kit, visit: https://www.safetykitsplus.com/products/aaa-winter-roadside-emergency-kit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.