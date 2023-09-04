POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: September 5, 2023 @ 3:37 pm
POUND COUNT
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Chelsea Larson, 40, Yankton, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. Friday for unauthorized articles in jail/drugs, possession of unauthorized article in jail/alcohol or MJ; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance; and on a probation hold for Court Services.
• Aaron Pinkelman, 44, Springfield, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Friday on a probation hold for Court Services.
• Tollef Griffith, 51, Yankton, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Friday for intentional damage to property ($400-$1,000).
• Jeff Hausmann, 62, Yankton, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/2 ounces or less.
• James Bruce, 55, Yankton, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Monday for DUI (second).
• Brandon DenHartog, 29, Sioux Falls, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Sunday for driving with a revoked license.
• Ted VanVleet, 56, Yankton, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Sunday for petty theft/second degree, theft by insufficient funds check/$400 or less, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Shoop Jr., 49, Yankton, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Sunday for driving with a revoked license.
