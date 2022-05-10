Bon Homme, Parker Schools Decide Elections

In Tuesday’s school elections, Bon Homme voters seated two new board members while Parker voters gave majority vote to a bond issue that still lost.
• Bon Homme voters elected the two challengers, Amanda Larson and Raya Nagel, to three-year terms with a respective 236 and 174 votes.
The third candidate, incumbent Jason Humpal, finished with 149 votes. He currently serves as board chairman.
The other incumbent, Janet Wagner, did not run for another term.
In the Springfield precinct, the vote was Larson 125, Nagel 116 and Humpal 36.
In the Tabor precinct, the vote was Humpal 36, Larson 30 and Nagel 22.
In the Tyndall precinct, the vote was Larson 81, Humpal 77 and Nagel 36.
The election drew 310 out of 2,308 registered voters for 13.4% turnout, according to school business manager Gary Kortan.
• In Parker, a majority of voters supported a $5 million school bond issue, but the measure failed to win the 60% level needed for passage.
The ballot measure received 210 of the 368 votes cast for 57.1% approval, or 11 votes shy of the 221 needed of the ballots cast. The election drew 24.1% voter turnout.
The bond issue would have been used for completion of the current building project. The Phase II completion price is $6.75 million, with the district prepared to use $1.75 million of capital reserves.
The school board had passed a resolution setting the election. The district’s presentation laid out the growing enrollment and need for upgraded facilities.
Business manager Jim Vogel said the board would canvass the results Thursday night and then review their options and plans.
