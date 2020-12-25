100 Years Ago
Sunday, December 26, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 26, 1945
• Yankton ice skating fans are confronted with at least three or four days’ restriction from their winter past-time owing to mutilation of the rink on Mulberry street, according to Alfred Johnson and Ed Sampson, caretakers. Individuals are reported to have driven autos onto the ice and otherwise mutilating the rink ruts and scars, necessitating several days’ work on repairs.
• U.S. Senator Chan Gurney arrived late Saturday night from Washington, D.C., to spend the holidays with his mother, Mrs. D. B. Gurney and with other members of his family. The senator’s wife, daughter and two sons arrived here earlier. Sen. Gurney has to be back in Washington for the reconvening of Congress on January 14.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, December 26, 1970
• It was just a little over a year ago that Yankton’s Senior Citizens had their first meeting, observes Peter Johansen, director of the local Center. Since then, scores of people have helped in many ways to make the movement a success here. The latest improvement at the Center was the installation of kitchen tile.
• Nebraska drivers were apparently heeding caution warnings issued for the Christmas Holiday weekend Friday, as the traffic toll remained stable after the Christmas Eve death of a Battle Creek man.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 26, 1995
• A report of smoke and flames on the roof of the Yankton Mall brought out the Yankton Fire Department Sunday afternoon. The cause was an electric motor in an air handler unit in the entrance near Godfather’s Pizza, according to Assistant fire chief Tom Slowey. The damage did not spread beyond that unit and the mall was never evacuated.
• Pheasant hunting season ended for most hunters Sunday at sunset with mixed reviews because of patchy bird populations and complaints about non-resident hunters.
