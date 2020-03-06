A structure on a farm west of Yankton was heavily damaged by fire early Friday morning.
Deputy fire chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that crews were summoned to a structure fire located along Highway 314 around 1:25 a.m. A machine shed, a gas tank and a diesel tank were all on fire.
“We had to allow the fuel to burn out on its own so that we wouldn’t have runoff down to the other buildings,” Nickles said.
He said that crews were able to gain entry into the building and put out much of the fire.
“Most of the equipment in the building is saved,” he said. “We had damage to a tractor and some building damage, but it looks like it’s buildable.
Crews were on the scene for two hours. Yankton County EMS also responded.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
