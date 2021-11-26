The Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home of Yankton will host a Victorian Christmas Dec. 4-5.
The event will feature Charles Dickens visiting America on a book tour. One “stop” is Alice Bullfinch Cramer’s Yankton Magazine Club and the home at 509 Pine St., where that club meets. The first one is an adult-only affair, but the Sunday event will include fun for both adults and whole families.
On Saturday evening, Dec. 4, Mr. Dickens will be the honored guest at a dinner for the Yankton Magazine Club and guests. The butler will meet guests at the door at 6 p.m. and announce each arrival. Mr. Dickens is currently having trouble with his most recent tale. It seems that one of his characters has disposed of his main character. After sampling the layout of hors d’oeuvres, the group adjourns to the dining room for supper. Club members (and possibly the staff) are only too willing to act the parts to help Dickens resolve his problem.
Chestnuts roasting over an open fire will greet ticket holders to Sunday’s Victorian Christmas on Dec. 5. The 1 p.m. tour will include a reading by Dickens and caroling in the parlors. Then on to the dining room where Mrs. Cramer will explain the customs and foods from the late 1800s. The group will visit the staff in the kitchen where they will receive a freshly baked gingerbread cookie and a glass of warm apple cider. Tours will be repeated at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., if enough tickets are purchased.
To make reservations for either event, call Veronica at 605-660-5612.
