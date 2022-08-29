The Yankton County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at JoDean’s in the small meeting room.
They will discuss the upcoming Lincoln Day Dinner and the recently completed executive council meeting. They will also discuss local campaigns and get out the vote and hear from local and state elected representatives.
