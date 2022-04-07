CASES DISPOSED: March 19-25, 2022
Ariel Hood, 2405 West City Limits, Apt. 301, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
William High Hawk, 1001 Memory Lane A24, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $699.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with 136 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess 3 or more schedules I or II related items; Not sustained at prelim/grand jury; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Morgan Dawn Moffitt, Prosper, Texas; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $232.50.
Crimson Miller, 1208 ½ Walnut Street, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Carol A. Triplett, Creighton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Ben L. Tellus, 906 E. 15th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Christopher Reader, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Mark James St. Pierre, 2400 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Ryan John Kneifl, Ponca, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Stanley Robert Sowers, Junior, Lake Norden; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
Brian Russell Bolster, Otsego, Minn.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Karine Garcia da Silva, 804 25th St., Apt. 38, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Lacey C. Sestak, Volin; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Mark Allen Cole Sayler, Scotland; Seat belt violation; $25.
Thomas W. Balfany, 1409 West Street, Yankton; Obey traffic device unless directed by policeman; $132.50.
Mark Alan Langley, Junior, 1903 Ross St., Yankton; Overweight on axle; $223.50.
Matthew Plummer, 2005 Cedar Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 42 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Agnes Jandreau, 1001 Memory Lane, Apt. 14, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Charles Ewing, Mitchell; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended and 11 days credit; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Elisabeth Rose Gould, Tabor; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Rodney Lee Olson, Hurley; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Arissa Ileen Bavari, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Cassandra Luttrell, 301 Bunker, Apt. 22, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Jodi Ernster, 1303 Burleigh St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed – motion by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Sierra Whitman, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Austin Arnold, 215 W. 3rd St., Ste. C, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Brock Anthony Hawkins, 4200 Alphonse Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Aliscia Poore, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Scott A. Rutten, Norfolk, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Creighton Rory James Cockerham, Sioux Falls; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Karley Jo Olson, 600 E. 5th Street, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kayli Rose Kocer, Wagner; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Susan Kay Taecker, 1502 Jolane Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Terry Lee Friedrichsen, Aberdeen; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $182.50.
Suetta Lynn McManus, Moore, Okla.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Pinilla Betancourt, 1105 W. 8th St., Apt. 433, Yankton; Overdriving road conditions; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Clifford Douglas Powers, Avon; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $107.50; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; Recharged by complaint.
Jeffery D. Christensen, 115 W. 5th St., #2, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm/3rd or subsequent offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $724.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm/3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-deadly weapon; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-deadly weapon; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-deadly weapon; Recharged by indictment; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by indictment; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-bodily injury with indifference to human life; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Joshua Drury, Volin; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Recharged by information.
Arion Huntley, 406 Ruth Street, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Alden Nomoccasin III, 415 Linn Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Ariel Albus, Carroll, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Max Groetken, 301 Bunker Lane, Apt. 22, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $242.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Elizabeth Welbes, 410 Green St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Craig Steven Mastenbrook, 1213 Whiting Drive, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Four years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by information.
Jerry Roach, 510 West 6th St., #3, Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $811.50; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Lori J. Dougherty, Obert, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Shelby Hodge, 908 Bill Baggs Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Cassandra Eve Santiago, Tabor; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Patrick Hamilton, 2900 Douglas Ave. #507, Yankton; Fleeing from officer on foot; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Katera Elaine Old Lodge, 806 E. 13th Street #20, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Creighton Cockerham, Sioux Falls; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $382.50; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Cole Michael Hartman, 1307 W. 8th St., Apt. 21, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Sheila Marie Reichert, 1006 Whiting Dr., Apt. 200, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Kyle Jay Goodmanson, 248 Deerfield Dr., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Raymond Earl Gum, Sutherland, Iowa; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.