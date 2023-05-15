PIERRE — The South Dakota Executive Board for the Legislative Research Council (LRC) will hold its third meeting of the 2023 Interim on Friday, May 19, at 10:30 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 413 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Executive Board, chaired by Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown) with vice chair Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), will receive reports from the Investment Council and Technology Subcommittees, as well as the Investment Council itself; announce appointments to the Commission on Uniform Legislation, Code Commission, and Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee; review a report from Reed Holwegner, LRC Director; and adopt Fiscal Year 2024 salaries for the LRC Director and the Auditor General.
