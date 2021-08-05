LAKE ANDES — For Charles Mix County 4-Hers, pie isn’t just for eating.
The 4-H Junior Leaders Association is hosting a fundraiser tonight (Friday) in which participants can hit County 4-H advisor Michael Koranda with a pie in the face. The proceeds will be given to the homeless of Charles Mix County.
For $5, a participant can purchase a plate of whipped cream to toss in Koranda’s face.
The event takes place during the Charles Mix County 4-H Achievement Days, held on the grounds at 100 School Street in Lake Andes. The pie event comes at the conclusion of the Parade of Champions and Ag Olympics, which start at 6:30 p.m. today.
