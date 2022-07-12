PIERRE — The Department of Labor and Regulation’s (DLR) SDWORKS jobs database and virtual labor market information (LMI) system are back online following a nationwide disruption in service from the site’s vendor Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI).
The outage at GSI started on Sunday, June 26, with service restored to South Dakota systems on July 11. GSI has indicated this attack affected only access to GSI online systems.
“SDWORKS is a valuable resource for South Dakota’s labor market,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “We know this extended outage has been an inconvenience for job seekers and employers. We appreciate their patience while the system was down.”
Job seekers are once again able to search the thousands of jobs posted on the SDWORKS website. Job Service office staff are always available to assist job seekers with a wide variety of services and programs.
Employers can resume using SDWORKS as a recruiting tool to post jobs and screen applicants. Job Service offices are available to assist employers with setting up an account on the site or posting job vacancies.
The virtual labor market data system for finding workforce data ranging from occupational wages to unemployment rates is also back online. Call the Labor Market Information Center at 605-626-2314 for assistance.
The department’s website dlr.sd.gov and the reemployment assistance program site were not impacted by the outage.
